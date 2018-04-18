10 things to know: Wednesday, April 18

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. WHO SECRETLY MET WITH KIM JONG UN

CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea, sources tell AP, a highly unusual visit as Washington and Pyongyang prepare for a first-ever summit after six decades of hostilities.

2. ‘WHAT YOU SEE WITH ME IS WHAT YOU GET’

Barbara Bush, the wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the 43rd, who brought a plainspoken, grandmotherly style to buttoned-down Washington, is dead at age 92.

3. DELAYS KEEP INSPECTORS FROM REACHING SYRIA ATTACK SITE

International chemical weapons inspectors do not appear to have visited the town of Douma, despite Syrian state media saying otherwise.

4. NTSB: BLOWN SOUTHWEST JET ENGINE SHOWED ‘METAL FATIGUE’

The agency’s chairman says one of the engine’s fan blades was separated and missing, setting off a terrifying chain of events that left a businesswoman hanging half outside a shattered window.

5. ISRAEL TURNS 70

As Israelis commemorate the milestone this week, satisfaction and a grim disquiet share the stage 70 years after its founding.

6. DOJ WATCHDOG ON POLITICAL HOT SEAT

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is preparing to announce the findings of his review into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

7. ETHICIST FORESEES ‘CHOOSING’ YOUR BABY

A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

8. TRACING THE ORIGINS OF POT’S HIGH HOLIDAY

Five buddies from the San Francisco Bay Area tell the AP how their search for a marijuana patch in 1971 gave birth to the term “420.”

9. MAN ARRESTED AT TAYLOR SWIFT HOUSE HAD KNIFE, ROPE

A Colorado man was wearing a mask and had a knife in his car when he was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by the Grammy winning singer.

10. VEGAS MAKES NHL HISTORY

The Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 1-0, becoming the first expansion team in league history to sweep its first playoff series.