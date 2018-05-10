10 things to know: Thursday, May 10

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, May 10, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. ‘THIS IS A SPECIAL NIGHT FOR THESE THREE REALLY GREAT PEOPLE’

Trump welcomes home three Americans freed by North Korea and declares their release a sign of promise toward his goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

2. ISRAEL-IRAN TENSIONS ESCALATE

The Israeli military says it attacked dozens of Iranian targets in neighboring Syria in response to an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

3. HAWAII VOLCANO PARK TO CLOSE AMID EXPLOSION CONCERNS

Scientists say the Big Island’s Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

4. ELECTION STUNNER IN MALAYSIA

Malaysia’s former authoritarian ruler Mahathir Mohamad would become the world’s oldest leader at 92 should he be confirmed as prime minister.

5. SOME ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN LEGAL LIMBO

Federal authorities won’t let some immigrants living in the U.S. illegally appear in court because they fear being denied the opportunity to deport them.

6. WHERE TRUMP IS OFF TO

The president is headed to a rally in Indiana, allowing him to target vulnerable Senate Democrats and mobilize his most fervent supporters on behalf of Republicans.

7. EUROPE FACES WAVE OF FREED TERROR CONVICTS

Authorities are at best improvising on how to handle the soon-to-be-freed avowed extremists who largely formed the first wave of jihadis streaming to Syria and Iraq.

8. WHITE HOUSE HOSTS AI SUMMIT WITH TECH FIRMS

Top U.S. tech executives and researchers will press Trump administration officials on investing in artificial intelligence and crafting policies they hope will strengthen the economy.

9. WHAT’S THAT SMELL

Skunk-like odor in a small seaside town in California comes from marijuana grows that some residents say are changing the community’s feel.

10. WHO’S IN THE NBA’S FINAL FOUR

It’s star-studded, featuring LeBron James, the defending champion Warriors, the top overall seed Rockets and Celtic Pride.