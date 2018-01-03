1. KIM MAKES OVERTURE TO SEOUL

The North Korean leader reopens a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years as the rivals explored the possibility of talks after months of acrimony and fears of war.

2. NUKE BUTTON BOAST FALLS SHORT OF REALITY

Trump brags that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button” than Kim Jong Un does — but the U.S. president doesn’t actually have a physical button.

3. SENATE GETTING 2 NEW DEMOCRATS

The move narrows the GOP majority and complicates efforts by Mitch McConnell to advance the White House’s legislative agenda before the midterm elections.

4. HOW THIS PROTEST DIFFERS FROM 2009

A new wave of demonstrations is blazing around Iran, this one with smaller crowds, but more widespread, angry over a failed economy and more willing to demand that Iran’s cleric-led system be brought down.

5. WHAT TRUMP IS THREATENING TO DO

Citing the stalled Mideast peace process, the president is considering cutting off U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority, sparking outrage and accusations of “blackmail.”

6. WHITE HOUSE MAY BE SHIFTING COURSE ON ‘DREAMERS’

The Trump administration would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people.

7. SOUTH BRACING FOR WINTER BLAST

Brutal winter weather that’s brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South that rarely see flurries, much less accumulation.

8. MORMON CHURCH LEADER DIES AT 90

Thomas S. Monson’s presidency was marked by his noticeably low profile during a time of intense publicity for the church, including Mitt Romney’s campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.

9. WHO IS EYEING A POLITICAL RESURGENCE

By possibly running for Orrin Hatch’s seat in Utah, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to Republicans in Washington.

10. ARIZONA FIRES FOOTBALL COACH AMID HOSTILE WORKPLACE CLAIM

Rich Rodriguez says the investigation concerned a former administrative assistant who threated a $7.5 million lawsuit alleging harassment.