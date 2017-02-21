10 things to know today: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Dorothy Abernathy, regional media director of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. TRUMP NAMES A NEW NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO REPLACE OUSTED MICHAEL FLYNN

The new national security adviser, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, enjoys the reputation as a scholarly officer and holds a Ph.D. in military history.

2. ISRAELI COURT SENTENCES SOLDIER FOR FATAL SHOOTING

Sgt. Elor Azaria is sentenced to 18 months in prison for the killing last year of a wounded Palestinian attacker.

3. WHO DIED ON A PLANE CRASH IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were those killed shortly after their light plane took off.

4. ANOTHER MIGRANT TRAGEDY ON THE MEDITERRANEAN

The Libyan Red Crescent says that at least 74 bodies had washed ashore in Libya.

5. CAUSE OF DEATH STILL UNKNOWN FOR EXILED KIM

Malaysian officials say the cause of death has still not been determined in apparent poisoning at Kuala Lumpur airport.

6. WHAT’S NEXT FOR MILO YIANNOPOULOS

The right-wing provocateur’s publisher canceled his book “Dangerous.” He’s also been disinvited to a conservative conference following his attempt to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men falls flat with organizers.

7. THE LATEST PROTESTS AGAINST TRUMP

Thousands of demonstrators across the U.S. showed up to challenge Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

8. HOW AN UNHAPPY TEEN LEFT BEHIND A SKINHEADS GROUP

Shannon Martinez is helping others do the same as part of an emerging U.S. movement that helps people quit hate organizations.

9. HOW A NEW ENGLAND SCHOOL IS HELPING STUDENTS CONNECT WITH ONE ANOTHER

A Connecticut school district has teamed up with the mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim to help teach children about empathy.

10. TRUMP’S SECOND MONTH IN OFFICE

The president is hoping to leave behind the controversies of his first month and focus on health care and tax overhauls long sought by Republicans.