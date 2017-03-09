10 things to know: Thursday, March 9

Dorothy Abernathy, regional media director of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, March 9, 2017. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. WHO PUSHES FOR UNITY AS HOUSE PANELS DEBATE GOP HEALTH BILL

House Speaker Paul Ryan tries rallying divided Republicans behind their high-stakes drive to overhaul the U.S. health care system, as committees take Congress’ first votes on the Republican effort.

2. WHAT’S A CRITICAL FIRST TEST FOR TRUMP

The new Republican health care bill, which has left GOP congressional leaders confronting a conservative backlash, and counting on the president to cajole reluctant lawmakers into getting the legislation over the finish line.

3. EX-AIDES SAY TRUMP HAS LONG BEEN WORRIED ABOUT RECORDED CALLS

Long before he became president – and well before he alleged on Twitter that Barack Obama wiretapped his phones, Trump worried about telephonic surveillance.

4. HUNTSMAN OFFERED JOB OF AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA

President Donald Trump has offered former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman the position as U.S. ambassador to Russia, a high-profile and sensitive post, according to a senior administration official not authorized to discuss the move until it is announced.

5. PROBE SOUGHT AFTER AP REPORT ON CHURCH ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

A prosecutor asks North Carolina to investigate two assistant prosecutors after an Associated Press story that quoted former congregants of a church as saying the men derailed criminal probes into allegations of abuse by sect leaders.

6. WHERE WOMEN WENT ON STRIKE TO SHOW THEIR ECONOMIC CLOUT

Some in the U.S. stayed home from work to observe the A Day Without a Woman protest, joining rallies or wearing red to demonstrate their economic clout.

7.FEARLESS GIRL’ STATUE STARES DOWN WALL STREET’S ICONIC BULL

A statue of a resolute young girl has been erected by an asset managing firm for International Women’s Day to make the point that there’s a dearth of women on the boards of the largest U.S. corporations.

8. INTERNET-CONNECTED’SMART’ DEVICES ARE DUNCES ABOUT SECURITY

The allegation that the CIA and MI5 commandeered some Samsung smart TVs to work as listening devices is a reminder that inviting the ‘Internet of Things’ into your home comes with a risk.

9. HOW DENTAL PLAQUE SHOWS WHAT NEANDERTHALS ATE

Scientists say that eating like a caveman meant woolly rhinos and sheep in Belgium, but mostly nuts and berries in Spain.

10. WHY TIM TEBOW’S BASEBALL CAREER IS OFF TO A ROUGH START

Even before the former NFL quarterback went 0 for 3 in his spring training debut, Tebow made his first rookie mistake by taking practice swings near the other team’s on-deck circle.