10 things to know: Thursday, July 27

10 things you need to know Thursday, July 27, 2017.

1. TRUMP’S TRANSGENDER TROOPS BAN DIVIDES VETS IN CONGRESS

One camp is standing squarely behind the commander in chief and the other decrying his order as an ugly attack on dedicated troops.

2. GOP EYES NARROW BILL TO ADVANCE ‘OBAMACARE’ REPEAL

Senate Republicans are lowering their sights and trying to unite behind a so-called “skinny repeal” that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of the health care law.

3. AP SOURCES: US SEEKS TO TEST IRAN DEAL WITH MORE INSPECTIONS

The Trump administration is also working to fix what aides have called “serious flaws” in the landmark deal that — if not resolved quickly — will likely lead Trump to pull out.

4. 1 KILLED, 7 HURT AFTER DEADLY RIDE MALFUNCTION AT OHIO FAIR

Dramatic video shows the Fire Ball ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing passengers to the ground.

5. MUSLIM LEADERS SAY IT’S OK TO PRAY INSIDE SHRINE

Clerics in Jerusalem are telling the faithful to return to a holy site to pray after Israel removed security devices it installed there.

6. WHO ARE TRUMP’S FRIENDS, FOES ON GLOBAL STAGE

Through his foreign travels, statements and actions, the president has made it clear who is in which camp. AP journalists report on the view from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Poland, Iran, the Koreas and Venezuela.

7. TECH GIANTS REFLECT GROWING TREND: DELIVER IT NOW

The decision by Amazon and Foxconn to add tens of thousands of workers in the United States reflect the pressures companies now feel to be as close to their customers as possible.

8. BUSINESSES, CITIES CASHING IN ON TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE CROWDS

Tennessee-based American Paper Optics ramps up production for next month’s eclipse and expects to make 50 million paper and plastic eclipse glasses.

9. WHY TWITTER WON’T BAN TRUMP

The president’s tweets draw attention to the struggling service, even if posts mocking reporters and rivals undercut its rules against harassment.

10. POLICE: BIEBER ACCIDENTALLY HITS PHOTOGRAPHER WITH PICKUP TRUCK

Video posted on social media shows the pop star trying to pull away when of the photographers steps toward the truck and is hit in Beverly Hills