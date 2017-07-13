10 things to know: Thursday, July 13

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, July 13, 2017. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. TRUMP IN PARIS FOR SIT-DOWN WITH MACRON

Trump and his French counterpart look to set aside differences on trade and climate change and find common ground as they meet ahead of Bastille Day celebrations, but the shadow of the Russia probe crisis stalks the U.S. president abroad.

2. ON HEALTH CARE, HEAVY LIFTING AHEAD

Senate Republican leaders are rolling out their new health overhaul, pushing for a showdown vote despite signs that they’ve got lots of work to do to win over GOP lawmakers.

3. IN SIX YEARS, NO PEER-TO-PEER CONTACT

One thing Kim Jong Un has not done in his missile and nuclear-infused reign since taking over North Korea is meet another world leader.

4. GRUESOME DISCOVERY ON PENNSYLVANIA FARM

Investigators find human remains in their search for four missing young men and identify one victim.

5. TROUBLES MOUNT FOR EX-PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is found guilty of corruption — a historic judgment underscoring that no one is out of reach of the Latin American nation’s sprawling graft investigation.

6. WHO SAID ONE THING, DID ANOTHER

An Indiana senator who railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico last year profited from a family business that relies on Mexican labor, AP learns.

7. TRUMP STEPS IN TO SMOOTH VISA PROBLEM

After the president intervenes, a group of Afghan girls will be allowed into the U.S. to participate in an international robotics competition.

8. HOW MCDONALD’S IS TRYING TO REVIVE ITS FORTUNES

The fast-food chain’s long-term efforts in the U.S. include rolling out an app that saves precious seconds in filling customers’ orders.

9. WHO IS VYING FOR EMMY NODS

Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” all streamed shows, could be among the nominees.

10. CHUCK BLAZER DIES AT 72

The disgraced American soccer executive’s admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter.