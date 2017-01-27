10 things to know: Friday, Jan. 27

1. QUESTIONS ABOUND AFTER TRUMP SAYS TAX WILL PAY FOR WALL

Will Mexico be footing the bill or American consumers? If a border tax is imposed, what items would become more expensive? Is this even legal?

2. HOW SUPPORTERS FEEL ABOUT WALL

It’s welcome news for Trump backers who say they’re glad the president is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

3. TRUMP SET TO MEET FIRST WORLD LEADER SINCE TAKING OFFICE

British Prime Minister Theresa May, a friendly ally who hopes to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream, is poised to visit the White House.

4. BRAZIL’S ‘CAR WASH’ CORRUPTION PROBE TO GROW

A prosecutor tells AP that the investigation has ensnared many of the country’s elite, threatened to bring down President Michel Temer and is expanding to other Latin American countries.

5. HOW HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS ARE MANAGING

As home to the world’s largest survivor community, Israel is grappling to serve the needs of the thousands of people who are living out their final days alone.

6. WHICH EXECUTION DRUG IS FACING SCRUTINY

A federal judge found Ohio’s use of midazolam unconstitutional, raising potential problems for at least three other states — Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia — to use the sedative.

7. MARCH FOR LIFE TO HIGHLIGHT GAINS BY ABORTION OPPONENTS

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address tens of thousands at the National Mall, a historic first in the 44 years of the event, the group says.

8. WHO IT’S BEEN A BEASTLY WINTER FOR

It’s been a harsh season in the American West, not just for people but for animals like antelope, horses and cougars.

9. ADVERTISERS AIM TO STAND OUT AT SUPER BOWL

From 84 Lumber to Hyundai, companies are ramping up marketing stunts to try to stand out during the biggest live TV event of the year.

10. LONG, STORIED HISTORY BEHIND FOOTBALLS OF NFL

A family of Ukrainian immigrants opened a Chicago tannery in 1905 and came to provide the leather for the game balls used, including this year’s Super Bowl.